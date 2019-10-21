Federal election results: Who won in Toronto and the GTA?

The results are in and the 2019 federal election is over.

Here are your new MPs for Toronto and the GTA, including the results from the top 10 GTA ridings to watch that were expected to be close races.

Top 10 GTA Ridings to Watch results

King-Vaughan

Result: Liberal Deborah Shulte has been re-elected.

Incumbent: Liberal MP Deborah Schulte

Who were the candidates?

Liberal: Deborah Schulte

Conservative: Anna Roberts

NDP: Emilio Bernardo-Ciddio

Green Party: Ann Raney

People’s Party of Canada: Anton Stragcic

Vaughan-Woodbridge

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Francesco Sorbara

Conservative: Teresa Kruze

NDP: Peter Devita

Green Party: Raquel Front

People’s Party of Canada: Domenic Montesano

Newmarket-Aurora

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Kyle Peterson

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Tony Van Bynen

Conservative: Lois Brown

NDP: Yvonne Kelly

Green Party: Walter Bauer

People’s Party of Canada: Andrew McCaughtrie

Richmond Hill

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Majid Jowhari

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Majid Jowhari

Conservative: Costas Menegakis

NDP: Adam DeVita

Green Party: Ichha Kohli

People’s Party of Canada: Igor D. Tvorogov

Whitby

Result:

Incumbent: Independent MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Ryan Turnball

Conservative: Todd McCarthy

NDP: Brian Dias

Green Party: Dr. Paul Slavchenko

People’s Party of Canada: Mirko Pejic

Scarborough-Agincourt

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Jean Yip

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Jean Yip

Conservative: Sean Hu

NDP: Larisa Julius

Green Party: Randi Ramdeen

People’s Party of Canada: Anthony Internicola

Milton

Result:

Incumbent: Conservative MP Lisa Raitt

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Adam van Koeverden

Conservative: Lisa Raitt

NDP: Farina Hassan

Green Party: Eleanor Hayward

People’s Party of Canada: Percy Dastur

Eglinton-Lawrence

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Marco Mendicino

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Marco Mendicino

Conservative: Chani Aryeh-Bain

NDP: Alexandra Nash

Green Party: Reuben DeBoer

People’s Party of Canada: Michael Staffieri

Mississauga-Streetsville

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Gagan Sikand

Who were the candidates:

Liberal: Gagan Sikand

Conservative: Ghada Melek

NDP: Samir Girguis

Green Party: Chris Hill

People’s Party of Canada: Thomas McIver

Markham-Stouffville

Result:

Incumbent: Independent MP Jane Philpott

Who were the candidates:

Independent: Jane Philpott

Liberal: Helena Jaczek

Conservative: Theodore Anthony

NDP: Hal Berman

Green Party: Roy Long

People’s Party of Canada: Jeremy Lin

Toronto Results

Seat count:

Liberals: 6

Conservatives:

NDP:

Green Party:

People’s Party of Canada:

Ridings:

Etobicoke North: Liberal Kristy Duncan

Etobicoke Centre: Liberal Yvan Baker

Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Liberal James Maloney

York-South Weston:

Humber River-Black Creek: Judy Sgro

Parkdale-High Park:

York Centre:

Eglinton-Lawrence:

Davenport:

Spadina-Fort York:

Willowdale:

Don Valley West:

Don Valley North:

Don Valley East: Liberal Yasmin Ratansi

Toronto- St. Paul’s:

University-Rosedale:

Toronto Centre:

Toronto-Danforth:

Beaches-East York: Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Scarborough Centre:

Scarborough Southwest:

Scarborough North:

Scarborough-Guildwood:

Scarborough Rouge Park:

GTA Results

Seat count:

Liberals: 2

Conservatives:

NDP:

Green Party:

People’s Party of Canada:

Ridings:

Brampton West:

Brampton South:

Brampton North:

Brampton Centre:

Brampton East: Liberal Maninder Sidhu

Mississauga-Streetsville:

Mississauga-Erin Mills:

Mississauga-Lakeshore:

Mississauga Centre:

Mississauga East-Cooksville:

Mississauga-Malton:

Oakville:

Oakville North-Burlington:

Milton:

Burlington:

Wellington-Halton Hills:

Dufferin-Caldeon:

King-Vaughan: Liberal Deborah Shulte

Vaughan-Woodbridge:

York-Simcoe:

Newmarket-Aurora:

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill:

Thornhill:

Richmond Hill:

Markham Stouffville:

Markham Unionville:

Markham-Thornhill:

Whitby:

Durham:

Oshawa:

Pickering-Uxbridge:

Ajax:

Thornhill: