Loading articles...

Federal election results: Who won in Toronto and the GTA?

Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 10:39 pm EDT

Federal ridings in Canada. Photo credit: Elections Canada

The results are in and the 2019 federal election is over.

Here are your new MPs for Toronto and the GTA, including the results from the top 10 GTA ridings to watch that were expected to be close races.

Top 10 GTA Ridings to Watch results

King-Vaughan

Result: Liberal Deborah Shulte has been re-elected.

Incumbent: Liberal MP Deborah Schulte

Who were the candidates?

  • Liberal: Deborah Schulte
  • Conservative: Anna Roberts
  • NDP: Emilio Bernardo-Ciddio
  • Green Party: Ann Raney
  • People’s Party of Canada: Anton Stragcic

Vaughan-Woodbridge

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Francesco Sorbara
  • Conservative: Teresa Kruze
  • NDP: Peter Devita
  • Green Party: Raquel Front
  • People’s Party of Canada: Domenic Montesano

Newmarket-Aurora

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Kyle Peterson

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Tony Van Bynen
  • Conservative: Lois Brown
  • NDP: Yvonne Kelly
  • Green Party: Walter Bauer
  • People’s Party of Canada: Andrew McCaughtrie

Richmond Hill

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Majid Jowhari

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Majid Jowhari
  • Conservative: Costas Menegakis
  • NDP: Adam DeVita
  • Green Party: Ichha Kohli
  • People’s Party of Canada: Igor D. Tvorogov

Whitby

Result:

Incumbent: Independent MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Ryan Turnball
  • Conservative: Todd McCarthy
  • NDP: Brian Dias
  • Green Party: Dr. Paul Slavchenko
  • People’s Party of Canada: Mirko Pejic

Scarborough-Agincourt

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Jean Yip

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Jean Yip
  • Conservative: Sean Hu
  • NDP: Larisa Julius
  • Green Party: Randi Ramdeen
  • People’s Party of Canada: Anthony Internicola

Milton

Result:

Incumbent: Conservative MP Lisa Raitt

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Adam van Koeverden
  • Conservative: Lisa Raitt
  • NDP: Farina Hassan
  • Green Party: Eleanor Hayward
  • People’s Party of Canada: Percy Dastur

Eglinton-Lawrence

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Marco Mendicino

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Marco Mendicino
  • Conservative: Chani Aryeh-Bain
  • NDP: Alexandra Nash
  • Green Party: Reuben DeBoer
  • People’s Party of Canada: Michael Staffieri

Mississauga-Streetsville

Result:

Incumbent: Liberal MP Gagan Sikand

Who were the candidates:

  • Liberal: Gagan Sikand
  • Conservative: Ghada Melek
  • NDP: Samir Girguis
  • Green Party: Chris Hill
  • People’s Party of Canada: Thomas McIver

Markham-Stouffville

Result:

Incumbent: Independent MP Jane Philpott

Who were the candidates:

  • Independent: Jane Philpott
  • Liberal: Helena Jaczek
  • Conservative: Theodore Anthony
  • NDP: Hal Berman
  • Green Party: Roy Long
  • People’s Party of Canada: Jeremy Lin

Toronto Results

Seat count:

Liberals: 6
Conservatives:
NDP:
Green Party:
People’s Party of Canada:

Ridings:

Etobicoke North: Liberal Kristy Duncan

Etobicoke Centre: Liberal Yvan Baker

Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Liberal James Maloney

York-South Weston:

Humber River-Black Creek: Judy Sgro

Parkdale-High Park:

York Centre:

Eglinton-Lawrence:

Davenport:

Spadina-Fort York:

Willowdale:

Don Valley West:

Don Valley North:

Don Valley East: Liberal Yasmin Ratansi

Toronto- St. Paul’s:

University-Rosedale:

Toronto Centre:

Toronto-Danforth:

Beaches-East York: Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Scarborough Centre:

Scarborough Southwest:

Scarborough North:

Scarborough-Guildwood:

Scarborough Rouge Park:

GTA Results

Seat count:

Liberals: 2
Conservatives:
NDP:
Green Party:
People’s Party of Canada:

Ridings:

Brampton West:

Brampton South:

Brampton North:

Brampton Centre:

Brampton East: Liberal Maninder Sidhu

Mississauga-Streetsville:

Mississauga-Erin Mills:

Mississauga-Lakeshore:

Mississauga Centre:

Mississauga East-Cooksville:

Mississauga-Malton:

Oakville:

Oakville North-Burlington:

Milton:

Burlington:

Wellington-Halton Hills:

Dufferin-Caldeon:

King-Vaughan: Liberal Deborah Shulte

Vaughan-Woodbridge:

York-Simcoe:

Newmarket-Aurora:

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill:

Thornhill:

Richmond Hill:

Markham Stouffville:

Markham Unionville:

Markham-Thornhill:

Whitby:

Durham:

Oshawa:

Pickering-Uxbridge:

Ajax:

Thornhill:

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CRASH - Westbound QEW west of Cawthra. Right lane blocked. Delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Hope your Halloween costume is something big and furry. Gotta keep warm with wind and potential snow for the tradit…
Latest Weather
Read more