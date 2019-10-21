Federal election results: Who won in Toronto and the GTA?

The results are in and the 2019 federal election is over.
Here are your new MPs for Toronto and the GTA, including the results from the top 10 GTA ridings to watch that were expected to be close races.
Top 10 GTA Ridings to Watch results
King-Vaughan
Result: Liberal Deborah Shulte has been re-elected.
Incumbent: Liberal MP Deborah Schulte
Who were the candidates?
- Liberal: Deborah Schulte
- Conservative: Anna Roberts
- NDP: Emilio Bernardo-Ciddio
- Green Party: Ann Raney
- People’s Party of Canada: Anton Stragcic
Vaughan-Woodbridge
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Francesco Sorbara
- Conservative: Teresa Kruze
- NDP: Peter Devita
- Green Party: Raquel Front
- People’s Party of Canada: Domenic Montesano
Newmarket-Aurora
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Kyle Peterson
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Tony Van Bynen
- Conservative: Lois Brown
- NDP: Yvonne Kelly
- Green Party: Walter Bauer
- People’s Party of Canada: Andrew McCaughtrie
Richmond Hill
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Majid Jowhari
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Majid Jowhari
- Conservative: Costas Menegakis
- NDP: Adam DeVita
- Green Party: Ichha Kohli
- People’s Party of Canada: Igor D. Tvorogov
Whitby
Result:
Incumbent: Independent MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Ryan Turnball
- Conservative: Todd McCarthy
- NDP: Brian Dias
- Green Party: Dr. Paul Slavchenko
- People’s Party of Canada: Mirko Pejic
Scarborough-Agincourt
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Jean Yip
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Jean Yip
- Conservative: Sean Hu
- NDP: Larisa Julius
- Green Party: Randi Ramdeen
- People’s Party of Canada: Anthony Internicola
Milton
Result:
Incumbent: Conservative MP Lisa Raitt
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Adam van Koeverden
- Conservative: Lisa Raitt
- NDP: Farina Hassan
- Green Party: Eleanor Hayward
- People’s Party of Canada: Percy Dastur
Eglinton-Lawrence
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Marco Mendicino
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Marco Mendicino
- Conservative: Chani Aryeh-Bain
- NDP: Alexandra Nash
- Green Party: Reuben DeBoer
- People’s Party of Canada: Michael Staffieri
Mississauga-Streetsville
Result:
Incumbent: Liberal MP Gagan Sikand
Who were the candidates:
- Liberal: Gagan Sikand
- Conservative: Ghada Melek
- NDP: Samir Girguis
- Green Party: Chris Hill
- People’s Party of Canada: Thomas McIver
Markham-Stouffville
Result:
Incumbent: Independent MP Jane Philpott
Who were the candidates:
- Independent: Jane Philpott
- Liberal: Helena Jaczek
- Conservative: Theodore Anthony
- NDP: Hal Berman
- Green Party: Roy Long
- People’s Party of Canada: Jeremy Lin
Toronto Results
Seat count:
Liberals: 6
Conservatives:
NDP:
Green Party:
People’s Party of Canada:
Ridings:
Etobicoke North: Liberal Kristy Duncan
Etobicoke Centre: Liberal Yvan Baker
Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Liberal James Maloney
York-South Weston:
Humber River-Black Creek: Judy Sgro
Parkdale-High Park:
York Centre:
Eglinton-Lawrence:
Davenport:
Spadina-Fort York:
Willowdale:
Don Valley West:
Don Valley North:
Don Valley East: Liberal Yasmin Ratansi
Toronto- St. Paul’s:
University-Rosedale:
Toronto Centre:
Toronto-Danforth:
Beaches-East York: Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Scarborough Centre:
Scarborough Southwest:
Scarborough North:
Scarborough-Guildwood:
Scarborough Rouge Park:
GTA Results
Seat count:
Liberals: 2
Conservatives:
NDP:
Green Party:
People’s Party of Canada:
Ridings:
Brampton West:
Brampton South:
Brampton North:
Brampton Centre:
Brampton East: Liberal Maninder Sidhu
Mississauga-Streetsville:
Mississauga-Erin Mills:
Mississauga-Lakeshore:
Mississauga Centre:
Mississauga East-Cooksville:
Mississauga-Malton:
Oakville:
Oakville North-Burlington:
Milton:
Burlington:
Wellington-Halton Hills:
Dufferin-Caldeon:
King-Vaughan: Liberal Deborah Shulte
Vaughan-Woodbridge:
York-Simcoe:
Newmarket-Aurora:
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill:
Thornhill:
Richmond Hill:
Markham Stouffville:
Markham Unionville:
Markham-Thornhill:
Whitby:
Durham:
Oshawa:
Pickering-Uxbridge:
Ajax:
Thornhill: