The most dangerous celebrity online is revealed

NEW YORK — Actress Alexis Bledel has been bookish and sweet on “Gilmore Girls” and “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” But the actress herself is now officially dangerous.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Monday crowned Bledel the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2019. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Trailing Bledel in the top 10 was James Corden, Sophie Turner, Anna Kendrick, Lupita Nyong’o, Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Tessa Thompson.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. Bad actors will attach malware and malicious links to famous names, hoping fans searching for videos on the internet will fall victim.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

