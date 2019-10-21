Loading articles...

The Latest: Japan pardons 550,000 to mark royal event

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, visits “Kashikodokoro”, a shrine at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito visited three Shinto shrines at the palace before proclaiming himself Japan’s 126th emperor in an enthronement ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — The Latest on Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Japan’s government has pardoned about 550,000 people convicted of petty crimes to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony.

The measure, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet last week, was published Tuesday in the special edition of the daily official gazette.

Emperor Naruhito is to proclaim his May 1 succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony later Tuesday.

The pardons cover those who committed petty crimes such as traffic violations and election fraud.

The pre-war custom of clemency by the emperor has triggered criticism as being undemocratic and politically motivated. At the time of former emperor Akihito’s enthronement, 2.5 million people were given amnesty.

___

9 a.m.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is visiting three Shinto shrines at the Imperial Palace before proclaiming himself Japan’s emperor in an enthronement ceremony.

The 59-year-old emperor put on a white robe and prayed at “Kashikodokoro” and two other shrines. The visits Tuesday morning are to report to gods ahead of the ceremony, to be attended by 2,000 guests from in and outside Japan.

The enthronement ceremony the high point of succession rituals that began in May when Naruhito succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne as Japan’s 126th emperor after the abdication of his father, Akihito.

The proclamation event is largely meant to allow the government to showcase the monarchy to win public support and to preserve Japan’s cultural heritage.

Naruhito and his wife Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, will host a banquet later Tuesday.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Tire debris reported northbound 400 north of King in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:16 PM
Hope your Halloween costume is something big and furry. Gotta keep warm with wind and potential snow for the tradit…
Latest Weather
Read more