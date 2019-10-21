Loading articles...

The Latest: Election night in Canada

OTTAWA — The latest developments on federal election night, Oct. 21, 2019:

 

7:30 p.m.

Polls have closed in Atlantic Canada and could provide an early glimpse of how the vote will play out.

The Liberals swept the region in the 2015 election but are expected to lose some of those seats tonight.

Polls closed about 30 minutes ago in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the start of what promises to be a long night to determine whether Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will get a second mandate to govern Canada.

So far, results show that the Liberals are leading in six of the country’s 338 ridings with early counting underway.

Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer voted in their respective ridings on Monday.

With polls suggesting a close race between the two, each party will be watching whether they can hit the number 170 — the number of seats required to earn a majority government.

The Canadian Press

