Teachers union rebuffs Chicago mayor's request to end strike

Thousands of Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop on day two of a Chicago Public Schools district-wide strike, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the Chicago Teachers Union to call off its strike before there’s agreement on a new contract, but the union isn’t having any of it.

In a letter to CTU President Jesse Sharkey, Lightfoot says the two sides have made progress but that since it is unclear that an agreement can be reached Monday, she encouraged the teachers to return to work while negotiations continue.

The union’s president, Jesse Sharkey, says that while he’s confident that the strike could end this week, the city needs to commit to “new resources” before that happens.

Classes have been cancelled since last Thursday. The teachers are demanding a salary increase, smaller class sizes and more librarians, nurses and other support staff.

