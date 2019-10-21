Loading articles...

Spain to exhume Franco's remains Thursday

In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 photo, a worshiper holds a rosary at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. After a tortuous judicial and public relations battle, Spain's Socialist government has announced that Gen. Francisco Franco's embalmed body will be relocated from a controversial shrine to a small public cemetery where the former dictator's remains will lie along his deceased wife. (AP Photo/Alfonso Ruiz)

MADRID — The Spanish government says it will exhume and relocate the remains of late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco on Thursday.

In a statement Monday, the government said the remains would be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter.

The procedure was authorized after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco’s family.

The government is pushing ahead with the exhumation before Spain holds a general election on Nov. 10.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

