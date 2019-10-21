Loading articles...

Search fails to turn up missing 3-year-old Alabama girl

This undated photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (FBI via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Another search has failed to turn up signs of a 3-year-old Alabama girl who’s been missing more than a week.

Media outlets report that volunteers joined police, rescue workers, firefighters and others on Sunday searching for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in an area east of Birmingham.

But the search didn’t produce the results officials were hoping for, and authorities haven’t announced additional searches.

McKinney has been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.

Police arrested two potential persons of interest and are looking for at least one more, but they say they don’t know where the child might be.

An amber alert issue for the girl has been extended to neighbouring states.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 express, the two left lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from Neilson.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:23 AM
If you are coming into #Toronto from Barrie, Bradford or Innisfil this morning (as of 5:20am Oct21) there is some f…
Latest Weather
Read more