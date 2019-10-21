PM Prep-Segue

2ND SESAME STREET PLACE PARK OPENING IN SAN DIEGO

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop say they are opening the country’s second Sesame Place park in San Diego in 2021. The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia.

Monday’s announcement is part of an expanding partnership between the two brands.

SeaWorld’s Orlando park opened a Sesame Street section earlier this year.

The announcement continues a pivot by Orlando-based SeaWorld away from live animal shows. SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program in March 2016, after years of pressure from animal rights advocates and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

‘ABOMINABLE’ TO SKIP MALAYSIA TheatreS OVER DISPUTED SEA MAP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The animated movie “Abominable” will skip Malaysian theatres after producers decided against cutting out a scene showing a map supporting Chinese claims to the disputed South China Sea.

Vietnam already pulled the U.S.-Chinese production from theatres over the fleeting scene showing the so-called nine-dash line, an outline depicting much of the resource-rich waters as Chinese territory. China’s claims to the sea overlap with claims by Vietnam, Malaysia and other Asian governments.

Film distributor United International Pictures said Monday that “Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia” due Nov. 7.

TELEVISION’S WEATHER CHANNEL WADES INTO CLIMATE DEBATE

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel will step away from cold fronts and heat waves next month to wade into the politics of climate change.

The network will air a special that includes interviews with nine presidential candidates discussing proposed solutions. The network has done specials on climate change in the past, but none through a political lens.

President Donald Trump, who is the nation’s most prominent climate change skeptic, declined an invitation to participate. Former Vice-President Joe Biden didn’t make it for scheduling reasons.

The hour-long special debuts Nov. 7.

The Associated Press