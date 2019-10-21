Loading articles...

Peel police investigating suspicious death in Mississauga

Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 8:22 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

Peel regional police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was discovered in a Mississauga building.

They were called to a unit in the area of Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West for a premise check.

A male toddler was also found in the home. Police say it’s believed he was not physically injured, but was being taken to a trauma centre for assessment.

The homicide and missing person unit has been consulted, but police would not provide any further details.

The relationship between the woman and toddler is unknown at this point, police say.

