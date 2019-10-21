Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle at Steeles and Rutherford

Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 7:07 am EDT

Peel police investigate after a pedestrian was struck at Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road on Oct. 21, 2019. CITYNEWS

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics said the woman is in critical condition.

Southbound Rutherford Road is closed at Steeles.

