Loading articles...

Oklahoma City officer charged with murder goes on trial

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jury selection has begun in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot a suicidal man who was apparently trying to set himself on fire.

Sgt. Keith Sweeney is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 15, 2017, death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. Jury selection began Monday.

The 34-year-old Sweeney was among officers who responded to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag to no effect. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when he was shot.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:45 AM
SB DVP approaching Richmond, the left lane and part of the right lane blocked with a collision. Slow from Bayview/b…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:18 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: No weather concerns for Election Day #Toronto GTA. Of course my dog can’t vote but maybe you can! Check #ElectionsCanada…
Latest Weather
Read more