Loading articles...

NYC approves first Central Park monument honouring women

New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring — for the first time — accomplished women.

A city commission voted Monday to erect the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

The famous park currently has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history. There’s not a single female — unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

Artist Meredith Bergmann’s work is to be dedicated next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

The sculpture will break what some have dubbed the “bronze ceiling” in the 166-year-old urban oasis.

The final approval came from the Public Design Commission, an agency that reviews artworks on city-owned property.

Verena Dobnik, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 404 app. the 407 - all lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:18 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: No weather concerns for Election Day #Toronto GTA. Of course my dog can’t vote but maybe you can! Check #ElectionsCanada…
Latest Weather
Read more