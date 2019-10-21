Loading articles...

Nigerian police raid illegal reform centre, free nearly 150

WARRI, Nigeria — A state official in northern Nigeria says police have raided another illegal reform centre, rescuing nearly 150 people held in dire conditions.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba says many were chained and had been subjected to inhumane treatment for years.

Baba, a Kaduna State commissioner for social issues, added Monday that the rescued, who included 22 women and five children, will receive medical attention.

In several such raids in northern Nigeria in a month, authorities have rescued nearly 1,000 people.

All the centres targeted were reported to be reformatories where parents send children for Quranic training. The last raid occurred in the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, putting pressure on him to take stronger action against these loosely regulated schools.

The Associated Press

