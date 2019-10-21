Loading articles...

NewsAlert: HBC board agrees to sweetened takeover bid by Baker group

The board of Hudson's Bay Co. has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer by a shareholder group led by executive chairman Richard Baker. A photograph the downtown Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The board of Hudson’s Bay Co. has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer by a shareholder group led by executive chairman Richard Baker.

The retailer says the group, which owns a 57 per cent stake in the company, has agreed to pay $10.30 per share in cash, up from its earlier offer of $9.45 per share.

 

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

The Canadian Press

