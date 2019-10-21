Loading articles...

Nancy Pelosi meets top officials in Afghanistan

KABUL — Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a group of American lawmakers in an unannounced visit to the country.

The Afghan government’s statement says that Ghani thanked Sunday the delegation for the U.S.’s continued financial and political support for Afghanistan over the past 18 years.

The delegation met with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdallah Abdallah.

Pelosi on her twitter account said her visit to Afghanistan focused on security, governance and economic development.

The U.S. has approximately 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of training and advising mission, and to conduct counterterrorism operations against insurgents.

The delegation had visited key U.S. ally Jordan the day before.

President Donald Trump’s policies in both the Mideast and Afghanistan have recently drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington.

The Associated Press

