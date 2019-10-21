Loading articles...

Missouri agency apologizes for editing 'Trump' from photos

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a boy’s “Trump 2020” shirt and appeared to blur part of his “Trump 2020” cap.

KSDK-TV reports that Mitchel Lemons of Nebo, Illinois, won a raffle to push the detonator for a controlled explosion to remove an old Mississippi River bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, on Friday. The Champ Clark Bridge was recently replaced.

MoDOT posted on social media a photo cropped so the shirt didn’t show. The word “Trump” appeared blurred on the cap.

MoDOT apologized within hours for “the error in judgment,” and posted the unedited photo. The agency says the edits were originally made so it wouldn’t appear to be “campaigning.”

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

The Associated Press

