Mexicans debate whether government right to free capo's son
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 2:44 pm EDT
A Mexican army officer is given a black ribbon on his sleeve during the wake for Alfredo Gonzalez Munoz, a soldier that died during a massive gun battle in the city of Culiacan between drug cartel gunmen and members of the army and the police, in Veracruz, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The gunfight in the city of roughly 800,000 residents was triggered Thursday by an attempt to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, in response to a U.S. request for extradition. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
MEXICO CITY — Mexicans appear divided over whether the government did the right thing in releasing a drug kingpin’s son whose supporters shot up the northern city of Culiacan.
Some polls suggested Monday that public opinion is roughly split on whether to accept the government’s argument that it was more important to save lives than to arrest Ovidio Guzmán.
Weaponry like a machine-gun and hand grenades seized after Thursday’s clashes suggest the death toll could have been very high had the government held firm.
But the head of the country’s National Human Rights Commission said, “The rule of law has given way to the rule of force.”