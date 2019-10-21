Loading articles...

Man gets probation for confronting woman over T-shirt

SKOKIE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man who confronted a woman for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag has been sentenced to probation for a hate crime.

Timothy Trybus of Des Plaines told a judge Monday that he feels “extremely embarrassed” by his actions in 2018 at Caldwell Woods, a Cook County park.

Mia Irizarry testified at trial that she feared for her safety when the 63-year-old Trybus criticized her for her Puerto Rican shirt. She made a video of the incident. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.

Trybus, who had been drinking alcohol at the time, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Defence attorney David Goldman says Trybus’ behaviour “wasn’t hateful as much as it was stupid.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB 404 app. the 407 - all lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:18 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: No weather concerns for Election Day #Toronto GTA. Of course my dog can’t vote but maybe you can! Check #ElectionsCanada…
Latest Weather
Read more