Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding has been accused of assaulting his attorney during a jailhouse meeting.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, was expected to be in court for a bail hearing Tuesday. But it was postponed until he gets a new lawyer.

Capt. Gifford Hisco, chief of security at the Valley Street jail, says Holloway has been accused of assaulting his public defender Monday morning in a room for attorney-client meetings. Hisco says the attorney was taken to a hospital with head and face injuries.

The attorney general’s office said Manchester Police are investigating.

Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

The Associated Press