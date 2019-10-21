Loading articles...

Library removes Sikh memorial after criticism from India

NORWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut library has removed a memorial to Sikhs killed in India 35 years ago after a protest call from the Indian Consulate in New York.

The memorial, which was put up in June, included a plaque, flags and a portrait of a Sikh separatist movement leader who was among those killed in a June 1984 attack by the Indian army on the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated five months later by two of her Sikh bodyguards, leading to anti-Sikh riots in India.

Nicholas Fortson, the president of the Otis Library’s board of trustees, says the Norwich library is not a political institution and removed the memorial last month amid both support for the memorial and criticism, including the call from the consulate.

The Associated Press

