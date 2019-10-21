Loading articles...

Justice Kagan: High court must avoid partisan perceptions

MINNEAPOLIS — Associate Justice Elena Kagan says it behooves the U.S. Supreme Court to realize there’s a danger of the public seeing it as just a political institution — and to ensure that the court isn’t seen that way.

Speaking at the University of Minnesota on Monday, Kagan said that view is an oversimplification of what court does. She says the justices decide most of their cases unanimously or by lopsided margins.

Kagan didn’t mention a Marquette University Law School poll released earlier Monday in which 64% of respondents said they believe the law, rather than politics, mostly motivates the high court’s decisions.

Kagan, who’s a member of the court’s liberal wing, says she believes none of the justices decide cases for partisan political reasons, but they do have different legal philosophies.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
EB Gardiner at Park Lawn - right lane blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Hope your Halloween costume is something big and furry. Gotta keep warm with wind and potential snow for the tradit…
Latest Weather
Read more