Loading articles...

JPMorgan to push to hire more with criminal records

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. is announcing an expansion of its policy to hire more people with criminal records, potentially giving more former offenders a second chance to find work.

The bank said it plans to spend $7 million to support programs in Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Delaware that work with people with criminal backgrounds to develop career skills. The bank already stopped putting questions about a person’s criminal background on its applications and each year hires 2,100 people in the U.S. with criminal backgrounds.

JPMorgan also plans to add the issue to its public policy agenda. It will also push financial and federal regulators to allow more hiring of those with criminal backgrounds.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:17 PM
Get the fertilizer down today. Rain starts just before midnight tonight and lasts through much of Tuesday. 8-15 mm…
Latest Weather
Read more