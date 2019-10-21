Loading articles...

Japan warns of more rain, mudslide risk in typhoon-hit areas

TOKYO — The Japanese weather agency is warning people in Tokyo and northern Nagano about heavy rainfall that may set off flooding and mudslides, including in areas recovering from a deadly typhoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said heavy rain was expected all day Tuesday. High waves and thunderstorms were possible in Tokyo and the heavy rain could threaten to cause flooding and mudslides in parts of Nagano Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, including Nagano city.

Authorities also cautioned that landslides and flooding were possible even in areas where official warnings hadn’t been issued.

Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month hit northern and central Japan. Nagano, Fukushima and Miyagi were especially hard hit. The government’s disaster management office said as of Monday 70 deaths were attributed to the typhoon and 12 people were missing.

The Associated Press

