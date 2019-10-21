Loading articles...

Japan braces for 2 more storms after deadly typhoon

TOKYO — Japan is bracing for two more storms heading its way a week after a typhoon devastated the country’s central and northern regions.

The Meteorological Agency said Monday that a tropical storm was off the southern coast of Japan’s southwestern main island of Shikoku. It was heading northeast, packing winds of 108 kilometres (66 miles) per hour.

The agency said the storm could dump up to 300 millimeters (1 foot) of rain in central Japan by Tuesday evening.

Another storm is expected to hit near southern Japan later this week.

Officials say Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan earlier this month, left at least 70 people dead and 12 others missing. Japan’s Kyodo News agency, citing its own tally, put the death toll at 81.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 412, the two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:23 AM
If you are coming into #Toronto from Barrie, Bradford or Innisfil this morning (as of 5:20am Oct21) there is some f…
Latest Weather
Read more