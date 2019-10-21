Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iran sends US list of names for proposed prisoner swap
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 5:33 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign ministry says it has sent a list of names it is demanding in a prisoner swap Tehran is proposing with the United States and other Western nations.
Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says Monday the Islamic Republic has relayed the Iranian detainees that “should be released.”
Mousavi didn’t detail the names but said Iran has made efforts to release Iranian nationals who were detained over what they say are “baseless” accusations of bypassing unilateral American sanctions on Iran. Iran holds several Western dual nationals.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he hopes to hear “good news soon” about the release of Iranian scientist professor Masoud Soleimani.
U.S. federal authorities arrested Soleimani last year charges that he had violated trade sanctions by trying to have biological material brought to Iran.