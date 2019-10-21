Loading articles...

Independent Sen. Andre Pratte announces resignation on election night

Andre Pratte attends the launch of the book "Legacy," Monday, November 14, 2016 in Montreal. Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA — Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in.

The Independent senator from Quebec posted his resignation letter on Twitter to explain his decision.

Pratte says in the letter that there comes a time when one realizes they do not have the skills and motivation required to accomplish the task they’ve been entrusted with.

He was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Pratte says it saddens him to betray the trust that Trudeau had in him — but he adds it would be even more of a betrayal to continue in a role without meeting the level of excellence expected.

In the letter, Pratte says his resignation has nothing to do with the election and he chose the specific timing to ensure it would not be a distraction from the campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CRASH - Westbound QEW west of Cawthra. Right lane blocked. Delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Hope your Halloween costume is something big and furry. Gotta keep warm with wind and potential snow for the tradit…
Latest Weather
Read more