Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hudson's Bay being taken private by shareholder group
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 8:34 am EDT
FILE- In this July 29, 2013, file photo, a shopper uses a Fifth Avenue entrance to Saks, in New York. The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue is being taken private by a group of its shareholders. Hudson’s Bay said Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, that its common shares will be purchased for 10.30 Canadian dollars ($7.86) per share in cash. The shareholder group, which includes Hudson's Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, initially proposed in June a buyout offer of 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.21) per share. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK — The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue is being taken private by a group of its shareholders.
Hudson’s Bay said Monday that its common shares will be purchased for 10.30 Canadian dollars ($7.86) per share in cash. The shareholder group, which includes Hudson’s Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, initially proposed in June a buyout offer of 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.21) per share.
The shareholder group together own 57% of the Canadian company.
In August Hudson’s Bay Co. agreed to sell Lord & Taylor to rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. for $100 million. Earlier this month it completed the sale of its European real estate and joint ventures.
Like many department stores, Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a dramatic shift to online shopping.