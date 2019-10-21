Loading articles...

Greece: Garbage piles up in Athens amid strikes

A man looks at a pile of garbage in the central Koukaki neighborhood of Athens, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Local government unions have announced stoppages and strikes this week to protest government plans to expand private sector involvement in municipal services. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece — Municipal workers in Athens have launched a series of strikes that are causing garbage to pile up on the streets of the Greek capital.

Unions announced a protest campaign on Monday. They are opposed to plans by the new conservative government to change strike rules and expand the role of the private sector in providing municipal services.

Strikes planned this week are set to halt garbage collection and municipal services and disrupt public transport.

Protest marches are planned by several unions in Athens and other cities on Thursday to coincide with a debate in parliament on the proposed government reforms.

The City of Athens has appealed to residents to limit the amount of trash they put out until the protests are over.

The Associated Press

