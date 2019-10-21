Loading articles...

Girl critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 4:17 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police officer and vehicle.

A girl is being rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to McVean Drive and Lexington Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics say she suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene and police say the intersection is expected to be closed until further notice.

 

