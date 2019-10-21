Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German official: EU decision on Brexit extension days away
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 2:41 am EDT
Union Jacks and EU flags fly over Britain's Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. In a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.K. lawmakers voted Saturday to postpone a decision on whether to back his Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister is suggesting it will be a few days before the European Union decides whether to grant a delay to Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson grudgingly sent a letter seeking an extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline after Parliament slammed the brakes on his effort to push through a new divorce deal.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier noted on Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that Johnson’s government will attempt to get a vote on the deal this week. He added “we will have somewhat more clarity in the coming days, and we will then exercise our responsibility and quickly make a decision.”
He said he wouldn’t have a problem with an extension by “a few days or a few weeks” if that rules out a no-deal Brexit.