Loading articles...

German official: EU decision on Brexit extension days away

Union Jacks and EU flags fly over Britain's Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. In a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.K. lawmakers voted Saturday to postpone a decision on whether to back his Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister is suggesting it will be a few days before the European Union decides whether to grant a delay to Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson grudgingly sent a letter seeking an extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline after Parliament slammed the brakes on his effort to push through a new divorce deal.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier noted on Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that Johnson’s government will attempt to get a vote on the deal this week. He added “we will have somewhat more clarity in the coming days, and we will then exercise our responsibility and quickly make a decision.”

He said he wouldn’t have a problem with an extension by “a few days or a few weeks” if that rules out a no-deal Brexit.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:19 PM
It’ll be a cool but comfortable evening in the #GTA! Down to an overnight low of 6° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more