Funeral rescheduled for woman fatally shot by police at home

FILE - This undated photo provided by Jefferson's family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson's family via AP, File)

DALLAS — The funeral has been rescheduled for a woman shot and killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The service for Atatiana Jefferson is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas. That’s after a settlement was reached Monday between members of Jefferson’s family.

Jefferson’s father had obtained a restraining order Friday to prevent a funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon, forcing its postponement. But at a hearing Monday in Dallas, Jefferson’s mother and three siblings intervened, asking Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson to dismiss the father’s complaint.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that after Thompson issued a gag order, all sides negotiated for seven hours before reaching an agreement.

The officer who shot Jefferson through a back window has resigned and been charged with murder.

The Associated Press

