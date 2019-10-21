Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Quebec police chief and two other senior officers acquitted
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 5:19 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Three former senior Quebec provincial police officers including the one-time chief of the force have been acquitted on charges of fraud, theft and breach of trust.
Former chief Richard Deschesnes, assistant director of investigations Steven Chabot and inspector in charge of intelligence Alfred Tremblay were acquitted Monday.
The three were suspected of having used a $25-million discretionary fund normally used to pay sources and informants for other expenses.
But Quebec court Judge Josee Belanger ruled in a 106-page decision there was no evidence of anything dishonest in their actions.
Their lengthy trial lasted nearly two years.
A fourth senior provincial police officer charged along with the trio when charges were announced in January 2014, Jean Audette, was also acquitted after a separate trial before a different judge in January 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.