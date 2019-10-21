Loading articles...

Fire at large garage prompts Philadelphia school evacuation

West Philadelphia Fire Department firefighters put out a fire that broke out Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A raging fire destroyed a large car garage in West Philadelphia and led a nearby high school and day care to evacuate.

There are no reports of any injuries and Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says he doesn’t believe anyone remains inside.

However, he says the fire has been dangerous to fight because of the amount of fuel inside.

Thiel says the fire has not spread to any nearby homes in the densely populated neighbourhood.

News footage shows a large section of an exterior brick wall collapsing amid flames and heavy black smoke.

Students at nearby Sayre High School have been moved to another neighbourhood school. More than 100 firefighters responded.

