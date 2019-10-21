Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Watch Live: Federal leaders speak from election party headquarters
by News Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2019 9:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 9:38 pm EDT
Party supporters are stationed around the country, watching as federal election results roll in. Watch below for a live feed from each of the party’s election headquarters. Party leaders are expected to address their supporters once the election results are in.
Liberal Party election headquarters
Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.
Conservative Party election headquarters
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and his supporters are gathered in Regina, Saskatchewan. Watch below.
New Democratic Party election headquarters
New Democratic Leader Jagmeet Singh and his supporters are gathered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Watch below.
Green Party election headquarters
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her supporters are gathered in Victoria, British Columbia. Watch below.
People’s Party of Canada election headquarters
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.
Bloc Québécois Party election headquarters
Bloc Québécois Party Leader Yves-François Blanchet and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.