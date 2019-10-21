Loading articles...

Watch Live: Federal leaders speak from election party headquarters

Last Updated Oct 21, 2019 at 9:38 pm EDT

Party supporters are stationed around the country, watching as federal election results roll in. Watch below for a live feed from each of the party’s election headquarters. Party leaders are expected to address their supporters once the election results are in.

Liberal Party election headquarters

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.


Conservative Party election headquarters

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and his supporters are gathered in Regina, Saskatchewan. Watch below.


New Democratic Party election headquarters

New Democratic Leader Jagmeet Singh and his supporters are gathered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Watch below.


Green Party election headquarters

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her supporters are gathered in Victoria, British Columbia. Watch below.


People’s Party of Canada election headquarters

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.


Bloc Québécois Party election headquarters

Bloc Québécois Party Leader Yves-François Blanchet and his supporters are gathered in Montreal, Quebec. Watch below.


