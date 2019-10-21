Loading articles...

Companies reach tentative deal to settle opioids lawsuit

CLEVELAND — The nation’s three largest drug distributors and a drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

The agreement comes within hours of the first federal trial over the crisis, with opening statements scheduled for Monday in Cleveland.

The tentative settlement involves drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKessen and drug manufacturer Teva.

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is trying to settle opioid lawsuits through bankruptcy court.

It’s not clear what will happen with remaining litigation if the settlements are finalized.

The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and was confirmed to The Associated Press by Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for the local governments suing the drug industry.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Julie Carr Smyth And Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

