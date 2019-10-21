Loading articles...

Colorado mom charged with murder in death of young daughter

DENVER — A Colorado mother has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old daughter, whose death had been attributed to terminal diseases after she fulfilled a bucket list of dreams.

The indictment Thursday charged 41-year-old Kelly Renee Turner, also known as Kelly Gant, with 13 criminal counts that included child abuse, theft and charitable fraud.

It says Turner caused Olivia Gant’s 2017 death, not the multiple illnesses that prompted publicized ride-alongs with police and fire crews.

The actual cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Turner was arrested Friday at a Denver area hotel and held without bond. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.

The indictment was first reported Monday by KUSA-TV.

The Associated Press

