Loading articles...

China issues stinging rebuke of US at Beijing defence forum

BEIJING — China’s defence minister is issuing a stinging rebuke of the U.S. at a defence forum in Beijing, saying China wasn’t fazed by sanctions, pressure and a “big stick policy.”

Gen. Wei Fenghe did not refer directly to the U.S. in his opening remarks at the Xiangshan Forum. But he repeated phrases Beijing often says about Washington and its Western allies as part of what China considers an ongoing campaign to restrain its development.

Wei said China wouldn’t accept or be intimidated by such an approach, which he extended to “long-arm jurisdiction,” China’s pejorative term for U.S. sanctions on countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.

Wei’s comments Monday come amid tensions between China and the U.S. over a range of economic and security issues.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:19 PM
It’ll be a cool but comfortable evening in the #GTA! Down to an overnight low of 6° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more