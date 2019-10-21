Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage to decide if marijuana shop can open near church
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 12:05 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Anchorage Assembly is expected to decide whether a retail marijuana store can open despite its location next to a shelter that also serves as a church.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that AlaskaSense LLC plans to open a marijuana store beside the Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center.
Officials say the soup kitchen and women’s shelter leases space to a Texas ministry called Hope Church.
The city’s planning department has classified the entire operation as a religious assembly with special protections.
AlaskaSense’s owner and attorney say the business has spent $400,000 in rent and renovations based on previous assurances from the city that it met zoning regulations.
The shelter previously opposed the shop but recently sent a letter to AlaskaSense explaining its board voted to drop its opposition.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
