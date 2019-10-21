Police release video of 'persons of interest' in Etobicoke homicide investigation

Toronto police have released CCTV footage they say are “persons of interest” in a September homicide investigation.

On Sept. 29 at around 10 p.m., the body of Amir Naraine, 21, of Toronto, was found shot in the backseat of a car that was parked at a plaza in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Det. Sgt. Andy Singh told CityNews in September Naraine may have been dead for several hours before he was found by paramedics.

Police said they know there were other people in the car with Naraine before he died but Singh said they don’t know exactly how many people were there or why they didn’t take the victim to the hospital after he was shot.

“Leaving somebody behind who could use medical aid and now is since deceased … I think it’s the collective responsibility for everyone in that vehicle to come forward (and) provide information,” Singh said.

Police said Naraine’s family, who live in Brampton, reported him missing around the same time his body was discovered.

The video released on YouTube by police shows a vehicle being parked and two people emerging from the car. The two people then walk away from the car.

Singh said whoever called 911 about the shooting knew about Narine and authorities would like that person to come forward.

Watch below: Toronto police CCTV video of “persons of interest” in a September homicide investigation.