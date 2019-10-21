Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 12:31 am EDT
BEIJING — The U.S. ambassador to Beijing has defended plans to require Chinese diplomats to report contacts with some Americans and says Washington is considering possible rules for employees of entities controlled by the ruling Communist Party.
Ambassador Terry Branstad said Monday the reporting measure is “very modest” and intended to win more access for American diplomats in China’s “very closed system.”
Branstad said Americans are required to ask permission to meet with officials or visit universities and often are refused. Chinese diplomats would only be required to report such contacts.
He said the State Department is considering a separate proposal to require employees of “party-controlled entities” — a group that might include state media — to register as foreign agents. He said that is unrelated to the rule for diplomats.