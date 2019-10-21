Loading articles...

American Airlines jet lands in Dublin after fumes in cabin

PHILADELPHIA — Two crew members and a passenger on an American Airlines plane have been taken to a hospital in Dublin after fumes from spilled cleaning fluid caused an emergency landing.

A spokesman for the airline said Monday that medical personnel met the plane after it landed Monday afternoon.

The spokesman says the two crew members who became ill were treated and released. There’s no immediate word on the passenger.

The plane was flying from London to Philadelphia when it diverted to Dublin due to odor from cleaning fluid that spilled in the galley.

American says the Airbus A330 was carrying 287 passengers and a crew of 12.

The Associated Press

