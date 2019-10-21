AM Prep-Music

LADY GAGA SAYS SHE’LL BE OK AFTER CONCERT FALL

UNDATED (AP) – Lady Gaga posted an X-ray of a hand making the “OK” sign and the caption, “When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok.” Lady Gaga brought a fan onstage from the audience at her Las Vegas show on Thursday. As they were dancing, the fan picked her up and lost his balance, and they both crashed to the floor. Lady Gaga told the fan, “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?” He replied, “I promise.” Lady Gaga later posted an Instagram photo of herself in an ice bath.

CHER OFFERS TO COVER LEGAL COSTS FOR FIRED SECURITY GUARD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Cher has offered to cover the legal expenses if a black Wisconsin high school security guard decides to sue for being fired for using a racial slur when explaining to a student not to use that word. Cher tweets she’s sad at such disrespect. Security guard Marlon Anderson was fired because Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin, has a zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. Anderson said he repeated the word to a student, who is also black, when trying to tell the student not to use it during an incident Oct. 9.

MIKE POSNER FINISHES HIS CROSS-COUNTRY WALK

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mike Posner (POHS’-ner) made it. Yesterday, Posner posted Instagram photos of himself in the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles. It was just over six months after he walked nearly 3,000 miles across the U.S. from Asbury Park, New Jersey. Posner had said last week he was taking a vow of silence for the final leg and he asked fans to let him do the last day alone. Posner had said before the walk that he did it because it was always on his list of things to do in life. Posner was about three-fifths of the way through his journey in August when he was hospitalized with a rattlesnake bite.

ROCK HALL ADDS DEE AND CAMPBELL TO MOTORHEAD NOMINATION

UNDATED (AP) – Motorhead fans spoke and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame listened. When Motorhead was nominated for the Rock Hall last week, the nomination only listed the classic lineup: frontman Lemmy, guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. Mikkey (MIK’-ee) Dee, Motorhead’s drummer from 1992 until Lemmy’s death in 2015, had expressed disappointment to Billboard magazine that he was not included, nor was guitarist Phil Campbell, who played in Motorhead since 1984. Motorhead fans rallied, and the Rock Hall has now added Dee and Campbell to the nomination. Dee and Campbell have thanked fans and the Rock Hall and add, “All for one and one for all!”

BROOKS & DUNN, RAY STEVENS JOIN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bestselling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony. Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee. Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the U.S. Stevens is known for his novelty songs like “The Streak,” but also the Grammy-winning “Everything is Beautiful.” And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

JON PARDI GOES BEYOND “DRUNK COWBOY DANCING”

NASHVILLE (AP) – Jon Pardi wanted to make a video that showcased dancing beyond what he calls “drunk cowboy dancing.” That’s how the “Heartache Medication” video concept came about. One thing Pardi did not expect was people sending their own videos of that dance and wanting to know how to do the whole thing. Pardi says they only really went left and right in the video and he did not turn to switch directions, but he says he did not mean to make a line dance video anyway.

SOUND:

088657-a-142:56-(Jon Pardi, country singer)-“dance video either”-Jon Pardi goes beyond “drunk cowboy dancing” (21 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088657 (10/21/19)££ 142:56 “dance video either”

088655-a-85:68-(Jon Pardi, country singer)-“it it’s fun”-Jon Pardi goes beyond “drunk cowboy dancing” (21 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088655 (10/21/19)££ 85:68 “it it’s fun”

088656-a-78:48-(Jon Pardi, country singer)-“going one way”-Jon Pardi goes beyond “drunk cowboy dancing” (21 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088656 (10/21/19)££ 78:48 “going one way”

088654-a-136:80-(Jon Pardi, country singer)-“and do it”-Jon Pardi goes beyond “drunk cowboy dancing” (21 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088654 (10/21/19)££ 136:80 “and do it”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN HITS NUMBER ONE WITH “AI YOUNGBOY 2”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Youngboy Never Broke Again earns his first number-one album with “AI Youngboy 2,” almost entirely because of streaming. Billboard reports the album sold only 3,000 copies, but because of the magazine’s formula that accounts for streaming, “AI Youngboy 2” had 110,000 equivalent album units in the past week. That puts it at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. Post Malone is second with “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” “Over It” by Summer Walker is third, with DaBaby’s “Kirk” in fourth. Lil TJay makes its debut in fifth with “True 2 Myself.”

By Margie Szaroleta

The Associated Press