Loading articles...

9-year-old arraigned on murder, arson charges in deaths of 5

EUREKA, Ill. — A 9-year-old central Illinois boy believed to have set a fire that led to the deaths of five family members has been arraigned on first-degree murder charges.

The Journal Star in Peoria reports Woodford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Feeney on Monday read a juvenile petition citing the murder charges, along with arson counts.

Feeney explained the juvenile counts and legal processes to the boy, who at times indicated he did not understand. The boy appeared to sob before being taken out of the courtroom by his paternal grandparents.

Feeney appointed a public defender for the boy.

The April 6 fire killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman at a mobile home park about 150 miles (240 kilometres) southwest of Chicago.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Leslie express - left lane remains closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:17 PM
Get the fertilizer down today. Rain starts just before midnight tonight and lasts through much of Tuesday. 8-15 mm…
Latest Weather
Read more