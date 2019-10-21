Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
$416M luxury resort under construction at Big Sky
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 10:19 am EDT
BILLINGS, Mont. — The southern Montana resort community of Big Sky is getting a new $416 million luxury resort soon.
The Billings Gazette reports that the new Montage Big Sky resort is under construction in the private Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and is projected to open in 2021.
The resort will include 150 guest rooms, 39 residences, an expansive 16,000-square foot (1,486-square meter) spa and a private 18-hole golf course.
When completed, the structure will encompass 520,000 square feet (48,309 square meters). That’s slightly larger than a lodge being built at the nearby Yellowstone Club.
Big Sky Chamber CEO Candace Carr Strauss says the Montage will add to an already existing 1,500 lodging units available nightly in the area.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
The Associated Press
