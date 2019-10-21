Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Indian states hold elections Modi's party expected to win
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2019 2:40 am EDT
A voter casts her ballot in a bypoll for an assembly seat in Dharmsala, India, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The seat was vacated by Kishan Kapoor, a Bharatiya Janata Party member of legislative assembly , who was elected to the Lok Sabha in May as Voting is underway in two Indian states of Maharashtra in the west and Haryana in the north where the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by prime minister Narendra Modi is trying to win a second consecutive term. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
NEW DELHI — Voters are casting ballots in two Indian states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party is seeking a second consecutive term.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win the elections Monday in Maharashtra in the west and Haryana in the north after its dominant victory in national elections earlier this year.
In both states, opposition campaigns were lacklustre due to infighting and desertions in the run-up to the vote.
Opinion surveys predict a BJP romp in Harayana, where its main opposition, the Congress party, could face a near decimation.
In Maharashtra, the BJP and Shiv Sena coalition is expected to retain power.