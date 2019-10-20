Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in alleged kidnapping attempt

Toronto police investigate an alleged kidnapping attempt in the city's west-end on Oct. 20, 2019. (TINA YAZDANI/CITYNEWS)

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an alleged kidnapping attempt that turned into a police pursuit in the city’s west-end Sunday afternoon.

Police said that they received a call for unknown trouble at around 2:45 p.m. in the Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate area.

Investigators said a man had been forced into a car and when officers arrived at the scene, a pursuit ensued.

The suspects ditched the car near Legion Road in Mimico, police said. When officers approached the car they saw a man in the back with “significant injuries.”

EMS was called, and the victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers have searched the area and have arrested three out of four suspects from the car.

There is one man outstanding, and police continue the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

