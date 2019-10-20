Waterfront Marathon takes over downtown

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon will be taking over the city streets Sunday, and while it is an event that promotes staying active and community giving, drivers will have to navigate around road closures.

The five-kilometre run starts at 8 a.m. followed by the marathon and half-marathon at 8:45 a.m. Around 25,000 people from over 70 countries are expected to participate.

Road closures will be in effect along Lake Shore Boulevard, Bay Street, University Avenue, Bathurst Street and other roadways.

Click here for an interactive map of the run routes and road closures. Some of the participants will also be raising money for charity through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.

Here is a full list of the road closures with reopening times from Toronto police:

The following road closures will be in place:

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m to Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8 p.m:

– Bay Street, full roadway, from Queen Street to Dundas Street West;

– Hagerman Street, full roadway from Bay Street to Elizabeth Street

– Elizabeth Street, full roadway from Hagerman Street to Dundas Street West

– Albert Street, full roadway from Bay Street to James Street

– James Street, full road from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Sunday, October 20, 2019:

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

– University Avenue, both northbound and southbound lanes will be fully closed from Dundas Street West to Front Street West

– Armoury Street is fully closed from Centre Avenue to University Avenue

4 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Bay Street is fully closed from Queen Street to Lakeshore Boulevard

5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Lakeshore Boulevard is fully closed (east and west) from Windermere Avenue to the Don Roadway

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

– Queen Street is fully closed from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

– Richmond Street is fully closed from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

– Adelaide Street is fully closed from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street

– York Street is fully closed from Queen Street to Richmond Street

6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Queen Street is fully closed from University Avenue to Yonge Street

– Bay Street is fully closed from Lakeshore Boulevard to Queens Quay

Exceptions include the following locations:

– Eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion

– Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road

6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Front St Eastbound lanes ONLY from Church Street to Jarvis Street

– Wellington Street from Church Street to York Street

– Richmond Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street

– Adelaide Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street

– Temperance Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Queens Quay West Eastbound lanes ONLY from Bay Street to Parliament Street

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– King Street West from York Street to Yonge Street

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

– University Avenue/Queens Park Crescent from Dundas Street to Bloor Street

8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

– Bloor Street from St. George Street to Bay Street

– St. George Street from Bloor Street West to Harbord Street

– Harbord Street from St. George Street to Bathurst Street

8 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

– Bathurst Street from Harbord Street to Lake Shore Boulevard

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

– Fort York Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– Cherry Street from Lakeshore Boulevard to Eastern Avenue

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– Mill Street from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue

– Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Carlaw Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard East

– Lake Shore Boulevard East from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue

– Queen Street from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Eastern Avenue/Front from Carlaw Avenue to Jarvis Street