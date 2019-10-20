Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK's Johnson asks for a Brexit delay that he doesn't want
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 3:52 am EDT
Lawmaker of SNP (Scottish National Party) Joanna Cherry speaks during the Brexit debate inside the House of Commons parliament in London Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. At the rare weekend sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored legislators to ratify the Brexit deal he struck this week with the other 27 EU leaders. Lawmakers voted Saturday in favour of the 'Letwin Amendment', which seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31. (Stephen Pike/House of Commons via AP)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pressing ahead to try to win parliamentary backing for his new Brexit deal as the European Union considers his grudging request to extend the looming Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
Johnson late Saturday sent an unsigned letter to the EU seeking a delay to Britain’s impending departure from the bloc, as required by law. But he followed it with a signed letter indicating that he does not favour another extension.
EU officials have not responded to the request.
Johnson could face legal challenges from opponents who feel that sending the second letter was done to frustrate Parliament, which has not approved his Brexit plan but does want to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson returns to Parliament on Monday to keep seeking support for his Brexit proposal, which was approved Thursday by EU leaders.