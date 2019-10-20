Loading articles...

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

FILE - This June 2, 2017, file image made from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

WASHINGTON — Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders’ meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.

Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family.

He said his administration “will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.” He tweeted that he blamed Democrats and the media for the strong criticism os his plan

Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
EB 401 express still jammed E of Warden for construction. Use the transfer to collectors just after Warden. Collectors up to speed!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more