Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral

by Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 1:23 am EDT
FILE - This June 2, 2017, file image made from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)
WASHINGTON — Responding to stinging criticism, President Donald Trump has abruptly reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders’ meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year.
Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family.
He said his administration “will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.” He tweeted that he blamed Democrats and the media for the strong criticism os his plan