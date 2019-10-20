Toronto sending emergency assistance to storm-ravaged Winnipeg

The city of Toronto is stepping up to help the city of Winnipeg.

Mayor John Tory says the city will send forestry crews, consisting of 25 certified arborists, as well as equipment to support efforts during Manitoba’s state of emergency.

“That’s what being a Canadian and a Torontonian is all about,” said Tory.

“When something happens in another part of Canada, if Toronto can help I think most Torontonians are Canadians first and they would want to do that. They’ve had a devastation of their trees after the terrible storm they had and we’re sending people to help clean up the mess and preserve the trees.”

The forestry crews from Toronto are scheduled to arrive in Winnipeg on Tuesday and remain there for 20 days.

The cost of the emergency assistance will be covered by the City of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba were devastated by a massive blast of heavy, wet snow that affected over trees in the region and left more than 150,000 people without power. The City of Winnipeg said it could be months before an estimated 30,000 city-owned trees that were damaged can be fully cleared from public spaces.

As of Friday, Manitoba Hydro said just under 5,000 customers remained without power. Spokesman Bruce Owen says crews have been forced to rebuild much of the transmission system damaged in the wake of the storm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had previously also offered up “full support in whatever capacity is needed” for Manitoba.